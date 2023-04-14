Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 99 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $442.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.73 and its 200 day moving average is $421.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

