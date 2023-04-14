Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $80,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Shares of EFX opened at $198.15 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

