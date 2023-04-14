Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.31 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Albemarle worth $80,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $203.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $253.20.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

