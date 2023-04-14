Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $82,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.