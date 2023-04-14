Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Waters worth $86,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $312.38 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

