Concord Wealth Partners Takes $38,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

