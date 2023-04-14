Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $84.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 302.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of Bio-Techne worth $84,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of TECH opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

