Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $41,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.55 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

