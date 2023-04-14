Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 204 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Up 3.2 %

MRNA opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

