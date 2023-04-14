Concord Wealth Partners Invests $39,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.74. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

