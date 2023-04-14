HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 542,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of HP worth $90,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

