Concord Wealth Partners Invests $41,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.78 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

