Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $91.44 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $91,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $195,711,296. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $753.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $734.40 and a 200 day moving average of $652.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

