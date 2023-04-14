Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 464 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.4 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.