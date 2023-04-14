Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $42,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Roku by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $118.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

