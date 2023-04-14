Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,284,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $82,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

