D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $87,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.