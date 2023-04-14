Concord Wealth Partners Takes $39,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

