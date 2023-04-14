Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.08 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $90,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.