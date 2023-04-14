Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $93.33 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Yum! Brands worth $93,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

