Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.63 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.04% of StoneCo worth $89,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

StoneCo Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.63.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

Get Rating

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

