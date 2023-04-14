Reviewing NEXGEL (NXGL) and Its Rivals

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NEXGEL to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.76 NEXGEL Competitors $1.13 billion $55.93 million -3.99

NEXGEL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -483.03% -107.14% -25.51%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares NEXGEL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NEXGEL and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1034 3632 7825 184 2.56

NEXGEL currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.31%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.92%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its rivals.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

