Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Regional Management stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.38. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

