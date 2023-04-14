Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $68,855.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $68,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Freshworks stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

