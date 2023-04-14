Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Acquires $55,200.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Erasca Stock Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ ERAS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
