Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Acquires $55,200.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erasca Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Erasca by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Erasca



Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

