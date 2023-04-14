Comparing Qiagen (QGEN) and Its Peers

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 283 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Qiagen to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qiagen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 1018 4059 11114 170 2.64

Profitability

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.96%. Given Qiagen’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Qiagen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71% Qiagen Competitors -4,247.89% -141.83% -40.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion $423.21 million 25.41 Qiagen Competitors $721.00 million $90.99 million -2.71

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

