Contrasting Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 15.77% 14.79% 10.85% Silicon Laboratories 8.93% 7.44% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $179.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

53.8% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.68 billion 2.92 $264.57 million $2.39 18.76 Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 5.29 $91.40 million $2.54 66.71

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Tower Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

