Head-To-Head Comparison: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Playtika alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.62 billion 1.56 $275.30 million $0.70 15.93 Autohome $1.01 billion 3.75 $281.97 million $2.12 14.17

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playtika. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 8 2 0 2.09 Autohome 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Playtika and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $15.73, suggesting a potential upside of 41.08%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Playtika.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 10.53% -101.86% 9.50% Autohome 25.92% 8.70% 6.94%

Volatility and Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autohome beats Playtika on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.