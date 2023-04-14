Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

