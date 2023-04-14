Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,027,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,346,149.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

