Head-To-Head Review: Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) & Its Rivals

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inter & Co, Inc. to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors 623 2208 2262 55 2.34

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.28%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 91.19%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million -$2.15 million 193.19 Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors $948.77 billion $3.06 billion 11.05

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inter & Co, Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Inter & Co, Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02% Inter & Co, Inc. Competitors 19.88% 11.94% 0.96%

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. competitors beat Inter & Co, Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

