Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

