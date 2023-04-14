Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $5,592,096.10 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,947,184.56.

On Monday, February 13th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94.

On Thursday, January 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26.

Datadog Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.