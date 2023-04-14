Insider Selling: BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BTCS Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.72. BTCS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Get BTCS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

About BTCS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BTCS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.