Insider Selling: BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BTCS Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.72. BTCS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS
About BTCS
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
Read More
