Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $177,600.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,684,439 shares in the company, valued at $68,237,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $263,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

