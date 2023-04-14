Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 2,823 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.