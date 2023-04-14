Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 2,823 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

