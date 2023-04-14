Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,230,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $2,946,600.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00.

ANET stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

