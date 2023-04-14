Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Sells $139,620.88 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $139,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,704,673.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.74 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.74.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
