Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

