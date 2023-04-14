WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

WW International Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of NYSE WW opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.