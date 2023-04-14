Barclays Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $41.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNM stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Unum Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

