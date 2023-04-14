XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XPO by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 488,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

