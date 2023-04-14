Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

