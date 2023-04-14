TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TAC stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 1.06.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

