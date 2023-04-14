Barclays Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

