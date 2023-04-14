Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

