Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Head to Head Comparison

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luokung Technology and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $145.07 million 0.15 -$68.80 million N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 8.33 -$5.97 million ($0.54) -8.00

Analyst Recommendations

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luokung Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luokung Technology and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group -59.44% -23.46% -16.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

