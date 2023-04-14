Financial Analysis: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) vs. Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viasat and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.79 billion 0.94 -$15.53 million ($1.87) -18.41 Satellogic $4.25 million 57.44 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.4% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viasat and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 4 2 0 2.33 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Viasat currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Viasat.

Volatility & Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat -5.23% -6.39% -2.60% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

