Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Critical Analysis

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.85 $15.37 million $0.09 171.80 Tremor International $335.25 million 1.26 $22.74 million $0.14 42.29

Profitability

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integral Ad Science. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 3.76% 1.95% 1.34% Tremor International 6.78% 7.83% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integral Ad Science and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 2 4 1 2.86 Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.15%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Volatility and Risk

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Tremor International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

