Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boxlight and Scientific Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 467.18%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $221.78 million 0.13 -$3.74 million ($0.07) -5.67 Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boxlight and Scientific Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scientific Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -1.82% -11.99% -2.84% Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Scientific Learning

(Get Rating)

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.